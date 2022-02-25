Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures ranging from the single digits to the teens. For this afternoon temperatures will remain below average. Highs across the viewing area will be in the 30s and 40s. There is a Freezing Fog Advisory this morning until 9 AM for our southern counties. Expect low visibility as low as a quarter of a mile and light ice accumulation. Use caution if commuting this morning in that area. Winds for today will be breezy, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Warmer temps still on track for Sunday afternoon with temps increasing into the 60s. 8-14 day outlook from the CPC look to favor the chance for some precipitation and warmer temps.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas