Good evening, everyone!

We had warm day in the 90’s and 100’s for the High Plains. For the afternoon and evening, we are expecting isolated thunderstorms and showers for our western and northwestern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the northwest in the General Thunderstorm risk. Thunderstorms should dissipate by the late evening/overnight hours. We are expecting to wake up to mild temps in the 60’s and 70’s. Sunday’s afternoon temps are expected to be hot in the upper 90’s and 100’s. Possible thunderstorms and slightly cooler temps in the upper 80’s and low 90’s are expected to be back in the forecast towards the end of the workweek. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel