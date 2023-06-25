Good evening, everyone!

We had a warm day today in the 80’s and 90’s. We are still looking at a break from the rain for today. We will wake up with mild temps in the 60’s all throughout the High Plains. Monday’s afternoon temps will be warmer in the 90’s and some could be seeing the triple digits. On Monday evening, we can expect possible late thunderstorms and showers for our western and northern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has our northern and western portions of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk for tomorrow. For this new week, our temperatures will be ranging from the upper-80’s to 100’s. Have a great and safe Sunday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel