Near summertime heat plus dry westerly winds

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Live Tower Cameras

Map Center

Download Our Weather App

Today will go from humid conditions this morning to dry westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, during the afternoon.  Temperatures should respond, warming into the 70’s and low 80’s.  Tomorrow will be even warmer with near summertime readings in the 80’s, and even a few low 90’s.  The big negative will be parched westerly winds and a wildfire threat.  Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!   

Wednesday should be breezy and much cooler with a mix of 70’s, while Thursday could top out close to 80.  Friday through Sunday looks to tradeoff between the 70’s and low 80’s daily. 

Precipitation wise – dry weather is expected to continue with just a hint of thunderstorms later this week. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris  

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss