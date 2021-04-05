Near summertime heat plus dry westerly winds

Today will go from humid conditions this morning to dry westerly winds of 5 to 20 mph, during the afternoon. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 70’s and low 80’s. Tomorrow will be even warmer with near summertime readings in the 80’s, and even a few low 90’s. The big negative will be parched westerly winds and a wildfire threat. Please stay cognizant of all wildfire concerns!

Wednesday should be breezy and much cooler with a mix of 70’s, while Thursday could top out close to 80. Friday through Sunday looks to tradeoff between the 70’s and low 80’s daily.

Precipitation wise – dry weather is expected to continue with just a hint of thunderstorms later this week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris