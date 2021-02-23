From lovely springtime warmth back to the possibility of wintry weather

Today will be a beautiful day to be outside with sunshine and warmth. Southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph, will help push temperatures into the upper 60’s and 70’s for this afternoon. Amarillo looks to top out around 73. This springtime warmth will be fleeting, however, as a cold front plows south across the area late tonight. In its wake, tomorrow will turn blustery and cooler with temperatures falling into the 40’s and low 50’s. Thursday will continue the downward trend with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. Also, a slight chance for a light wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible. Nothing heavy, but just a messy cold day.

Friday should start another trend toward warmer temperatures with highs back in the 50’s and low 60’s, while Saturday could see a mix of 60’s and low 70’s. Sunday and Monday, however, look to turn blustery and cooler with a return to the 40’s and low 50’s. Also, possible rain showers might occur across our eastern counties on both days.

Have a nice Tuesday and enjoy the 70’s!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris