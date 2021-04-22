Friday thunderstorms and Sunday heat

The chilly weather from this morning is giving way to increasing winds, and another unseasonably cool afternoon with highs in the 60’s. This evening will see temperatures falling into the upper 40’s by 10 pm, followed by readings in the upper 30’s and low 40’s by tomorrow morning at daybreak. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with northwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should reach into the 60’s and low 70’s during the afternoon. Also, few thunderstorms will be possible during the late afternoon and early evening hours. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of lightning, sudden downburst winds, brief heavy rain, and pockets of small hail…if a storm is near your location. All activity should be east of the Panhandles by 10 pm, or so.

Saturday looks to moderate into the 70’s, while Sunday could heat up into the 80’s, and even a few low 90’s during the afternoon. No rain is expected over the weekend, but the wildfire danger could increase on Sunday with expected dry westerly winds.

Regarding additional precipitation, and this is not set in stone – a few showers and thunderstorms might develop on Tuesday night – lasting into early Wednesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris