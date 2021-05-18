Two-day respite before thunderstorm chances increase

Hello everyone,

This afternoon looks to be a nice day, albeit breezy, with muggy southeast winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures should warm into the 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo could top out around 80. Tomorrow will see similar conditions with highs around 80, while Saturday and Sunday look to see a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70’s. The likelihood of showers and storms will continue on and off throughout this next week with highs in the 70’s and low 80’s each day.

Continuing the topic of rain, this moisture will be convective in nature, meaning thunderstorms. Any storm that forms could pulse strong to marginally severe with pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy downpours. The tornado threat looks to be relatively low on the days of stormy weather, but flooding will be concern. The reason? The ground is saturated for many locations from previous rains. Please stay weather aware if a thunderstorm is near you and seek shelter until it passes by. Lightning is always a concern!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris