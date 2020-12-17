Moderate temperatures continue into the weekend

A moderating trend in temperatures will continue today with a mostly sunny sky and southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph. The frozen 20’s from this morning will give way to the 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow should be about the same, except for wind speeds increasing upwards of 15 to 30 mph. Also, there is an outside chance that Northeast New Mexico, Southwest Kansas, and the Oklahoma Panhandle could see a light rain/snow mix during the evening hours. No precipitation is expected for Amarillo at this time.

Saturday looks to continue breezy with a mix of cool 40’s and low 50’s, while Sunday could hover in the mid to upper 50’s. Monday, which is the first official day of winter, may actually warm into the 60’s.

No rain or snow is expected over the weekend, or early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris