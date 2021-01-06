Windy and colder, plus weekend snow?

North winds of 20 to 30 mph, will usher in chilly weather for today as a cold front barrels south through the Panhandles. The atmosphere is relatively dry – however, patches of light flurries could pass across our north and northeast counties this morning and early afternoon. No accumulating snow is expected at this time, and temperatures should recover into the 40’s and low 50’s areawide.

The weather settles down for tomorrow and Friday with sunshine and light winds. Morning lows will start out in the 20’s, while afternoon highs should top out in the upper 40’s and low 50’s…which is seasonal.

By this weekend, however, the weather does change as another cold front moves through, along with an upper-level storm passing overhead. The path of this storm system will help determine as how much snow we might see across the area by Saturday night into Sunday morning. Our American model output suggests some accumulating snow, while the European model, gives us just a small window of opportunity for a rain/snow mix. Of course, we’ll refine the forecast as we close in on the weekend.

Temperature-wise, for Saturday we should reach the 40’s, while for Sunday we’ll probably stay in the blustery cold 30’s. The weather does improve for Monday and Tuesday with sunshine, light winds, and highs back in the upper 40’s and low 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris