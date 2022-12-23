Good Morning, everyone!

We are going to have a brutally cold start this morning in the single digits! After a few days in below freezing temps, we are finally going to feel temperatures in the upper 30’s and low 40’s in some areas of eastern New Mexico. We are going to have light winds for Saturday which is perfect for Santa later on tonight. On Christmas Day, we are expecting a seasonal and sunny day in the 50’s. We are looking at a warming trend for the beginning of the workweek. On Tuesday, we could be seeing a high in the low 70’s. We will keep you updated on next week’s forecast. Have a Merry Christmas!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel