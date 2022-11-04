Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps falling rather quickly into the 30’s and 40’s. A few cells are still in the forecast this morning to the east along a cold front but not expecting much as temps will continue to fall throughout the rest of the morning. Highs for today already reached overnight. For this evening temps will be in the 30’s. Cloud cover will be present which will aid us to stay well below seasonal. Moisture will favor our northern counties with a chance of that switching over to some mix precipitation. Sweater weather for today before we rebound back to average by Saturday. Temps will be much warmer for Sunday with most of us in the 70’s. A few weak cold fronts are expected in the next seven days which may fluctuate those temps between the 60’s and 70’s. Overall, windy conditions do return starting Tuesday of next week.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas