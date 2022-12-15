Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s across the Panhandle. Wind chill values are falling into the single digits once again. We do have light winds this morning that will continue throughout the rest of the day. Highs for today will range into the 40’s, meaning temps remain below seasonal. Expect lots of sunshine today but cool temps. A trough pattern continues to dominate the Central Plains and out to the east. Temps will be below average for the next six days with temps favoring the 30’s and 40’s. Tracking another cold front Sunday into Monday. Winds will once again increase for Sunday with some gusts up to 25 mph. A seasonal day looks to return for Wednesday but will be short-lived with an additional front Wednesday night.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas