Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s. Some heavy and moderate snow moved across the viewing area on Tuesday. Most of the heaviest snowfall fell south of Amarillo with some areas reporting 9″ in Plainview. It was beneficial moisture since the snow was very wet. We did see some melting yesterday, but temps began to fall below freezing last night creating some black ice on roadways. Be very mindful on high elevated places since those are the spots that freeze first. Temps will remain below seasonal for today with highs in the low 40’s. A slight warming trend into Saturday with temps in the 50’s for Saturday afternoon. However, another front rolls in by Sunday, dropping those temps back into the 30’s for the start of the next workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas