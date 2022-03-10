Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with frigid temperatures in the teens and 20s. Windchill values are below zero for our northern counties to single digits for everyone else. We are seeing those values so low as windy conditions across the Panhandle. Winds are still coming in from the north with surface winds at 20 mph and gusts up to 40. These elements will give us brutal temperatures not only for this morning but for the next few mornings as well. Highs for today will be well below seasonal in the 30s to low 40s due to the front that rush through overnight. Expect cold temps for Thursday as well.

Snow moves into the forecast tonight to the north expanding overnight and moving its way to the SE. Greatest amount of snow remains to the N/NW with less amount as you move to the SE. Use caution if traveling tomorrow morning as snow will reduce visibility and can create slick road conditions in the morning.

Stay warm,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas