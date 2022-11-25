Good morning, everyone!

It will be another cold day for us in Amarillo today. Winds will be moderate from the north, around 16 mph. The high for today will be around 43 degrees. We also expect other temperatures in the area to be in the 40’s and 50’s range.

Forecast snow totals for this afternoon through early Saturday morning stand at generally less than an inch for the western Panhandles, with the exception of Deaf Smith County, which is expected to receive around 1 to 3 inches of snowfall.

Temperatures will steadily rise today, especially in the north where they can see the 50’s. Overnight, a rain/snow mix is possible again in the central and southern Texas panhandle. Tomorrow, we are mostly seeing rain chances. By Sunday, we’ll be seeing 50’s return to the rest of the area along with a few windy days for next week as well. Temperatures are back in the 60’s Monday and Tuesday, but another cold front will have the 40’s return to the panhandles on Wednesday.

Meteorologist Christian O Rangel