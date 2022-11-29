Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s across most of the Panhandle. Temps for today will increase into the 50’s and 60’s but will drop drastically through the evening. A cold front is forecasted to push through the region this afternoon. Behind the front cold airmass and windy conditions. Winds will be breezy for the morning but will increase slightly by the afternoon with gusts up to 40 mph. By this evening, temps will range between the 30’s to 50’s across the area with temps overnight falling into the teens. Expect wind chill values for tomorrow to be in the single digits to low teens. This disturbance will move through by Thursday. By the end of the workweek warmer temps return, especially for Friday. Still looking at the possibility of some moisture on Saturday afternoon. More details to come as we get closer to the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas