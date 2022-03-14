Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with mild temps across the viewing area in the 40s. Cloud cover is helping keep those mild temps and expecting to see that cloud cover for most of the day. A front moving through the Panhandle this morning could lift some moisture for out western and central counties. Rain showers could be possible until early this afternoon as that front moves out. Expect windy conditions as well with gusts up to 45 mph this morning into the afternoon. Temps for today will be much cooler than what we saw Sunday but just a few degrees shy from seasonal.

Spring like temps return with rain chance still sticking around for St. Patrick’s Day! Much needed moisture could return as another front digs through the region. More details to come.

Have a great week,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas