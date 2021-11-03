Cold for now, but warm by the weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) -- The Amarillo Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics (APDO) is giving trick-or-treaters an opportunity to turn in their excess candy and get paid.

According to APDO, the 13th Annual Candy Buy Back will be held on Friday, Nov. 5 from 2:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the APDO Wolflin location (2300 Wolflin Avenue).