Cold for now, but warm by the weekend

Good morning, Everyone!
It’s another cold day today for us in Amarillo. Winds will be light out of the North-Northeast today around 5 mph. Temperatures are to remain in the 40’s for most of the afternoon today. Conditions are expected to warm up as we progress through the week. The high tomorrow will be around 63 degrees, and temperature will get warmer this weekend where we could be seeing some potential highs in the 80’s again. Conditions are expected to be breezy, mostly sunny, and warm for the weekend. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app, or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Forecaster Christian O Rangel