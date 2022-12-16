Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20’s across the Panhandle. Two bands of snow are moving through the top half of the area this morning. Expect some slick road conditions with the highest snow accumulation reaching one inch. Areas that could see these amount will be up north. For us here in downtown Amarillo we continue to see flurries but no accumulation. We do have light winds this morning that will continue throughout the rest of the day. Highs for today will range into the 30’s and 40’s. Expect lots of sunshine today but a cold end to the workweek. A trough pattern continues to dominate the Central Plains, therefore cold temps for the next seven days. Tracking a cold front Sunday into Monday with some breezy conditions. Gusts up to 25 mph for Sunday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas