Hello everyone!

Today won’t be as warm as yesterday, but will be pleasant, none the less. A mostly sunny sky will team up with light northwesterly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into a range from the 50’s to the low 70’s south. Amarillo should top out near 62.

By late tonight, however, much colder weather arrives for the weekend with pockets of flurries, or light snow. Timing on the wintry precipitation suggests after midnight through midmorning tomorrow. As of this writing, the lion’s share of snowfall should stay along the I-40 corridor from Amarillo and points west. Only minor amounts are expected at this time. Temperature-wise, tomorrow will be cold with highs only in the 30’s and 40’s. Windchills, however, could stay in the teens and 20’s with strong north winds of 20 to 40 mph.

Sunday will start out cold with lows around 20 but should moderate back into the 50’s during the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the 50’s and 60’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris