Cold air has moved in

Good morning, everyone!
It will be a seasonal day for us in Amarillo. Winds will be moderate out of the west today around 17 mph. The cold front has already moved through the area, so we’ll be seeing cooler temperatures already today. Tomorrow more arctic air moves in that will drop our temperatures even further. The high for tomorrow will be around 30 degrees. We warm back up towards the weekend. We might even see 70’s temperatures again on Saturday. However, another cold front looks to make way by Sunday. 40’s for that day and we are back in the 50’s for Monday and Tuesday. For more News, Weather, and Sports download the KAMR local 4 weather app or visit us here at myhighplains.com.
Meteorologist Christian O Rangel