Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s but wind chill values below zero. It will be a brisk start to the day with temperatures on the cool side for this afternoon. Temps will increase into the 30s and 40s across the Panhandle. A cold front continues to move across the region but will try to move its way back north this afternoon allowing for warmer temperatures to be in place in the New Mexico area. Winds will try to increase by the afternoon giving us breezy conditions. By tonight we do you have a Wind Chill advisory in effect until Wednesday at 10 AM for values as low as 15 below zero.

Temps will remain below seasonal through the workweek with. Still tracking a slight chance of snow overnight on Thursday. Areas favored remain to the northeast and east. Warmer temps by the weekend.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas