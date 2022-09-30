Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures falling into the 50s. Highs for this afternoon will continue to remain above normal for this time of year. Cloud cover and winds will increase today with gusts up to 25 mph at times. Same weather pattern persists in the region, but we are forecasting a front by early next week. The timing of this front will help determine how much cooler we could get in the Panhandle as well as moisture potential. Not very impressive as of this morning but still could change as we get closer to this disturbance. Highs will remain in the 80’s through Monday, then expect temps to fall into some 70s. Out to the southeast quickly, this morning Ian has strengthened back to a category 1 hurricane. We will continue to track this system this weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas