Clearing sky, warmer conditions

Two upper-level storm systems will be impacting our viewing area through midweek.  The first one is exiting to our east early this morning.  In its wake, a rain/snow mix looks to swing across our north-central counties, including for Amarillo – lasting through mid-morning.  No accumulating snow is expected at this time. 

Storm-system number two will rapidly move in…effecting our viewing area by late tonight – lasting through tomorrow.  This second upper- level low looks to give us a mixture of rain and snow with possible minor accumulations across our northern counties.  As it appears at this time, Amarillo could see a dusting of snow.  

Regarding temperatures – today should reach back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while tomorrow could see a mix of 30’s and 40’s.  By Thursday, milder weather will return with highs around 60, followed by sunshine and a blend of 60’s and low 70’s for Friday and the upcoming weekend. 

Chief Meteorologist John Harris 

