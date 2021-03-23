Two upper-level storm systems will be impacting our viewing area through midweek. The first one is exiting to our east early this morning. In its wake, a rain/snow mix looks to swing across our north-central counties, including for Amarillo – lasting through mid-morning. No accumulating snow is expected at this time.

Storm-system number two will rapidly move in…effecting our viewing area by late tonight – lasting through tomorrow. This second upper- level low looks to give us a mixture of rain and snow with possible minor accumulations across our northern counties. As it appears at this time, Amarillo could see a dusting of snow.

Regarding temperatures – today should reach back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s, while tomorrow could see a mix of 30’s and 40’s. By Thursday, milder weather will return with highs around 60, followed by sunshine and a blend of 60’s and low 70’s for Friday and the upcoming weekend.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris