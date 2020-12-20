Christmas Week, weather outlook

Tomorrow – the shortest day of the year, as far as the amount of daylight that we will see, will start out chilly with morning lows around 32. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with northerly winds of 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the upper 50’s and low 60’s during the afternoon. Tuesday will be even nicer with southwest winds of 10 to 25 mph, and highs warming into the 60’s and low 70’s. By Wednesday, however, windy and much colder weather arrives with temperatures free-falling into the upper 30’s and low 40’s. Also, there is a 20% chance of flurries or light snow moving into the Panhandles behind the cold front. As of this writing, any accumulations look to be light, if this scenario plays out. Other models suggest that we won’t see any snow at all.

The weather should improve by Thursday (Christmas Eve), with sunshine, light winds, and highs back into the seasonal upper 40’s. Friday (Christmas Day), looks to continue this trend with temperatures warming into the 50’s. The 50’s should continue into the weekend, as we wrap-up Christmas Week.

Lastly, with tomorrow being the first official day of winter, the solstice occurs at 4:02 am.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris