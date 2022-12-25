Good morning everyone, and Merry Christmas!

We are waking up to a mostly clear sky with lows in the teens and low 20’s. As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with southwest winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming into the 40’s and 50’s this afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 57. No snow is expected for Christmas Day. In fact, no snow or rain is expected through Saturday, New Year’s Eve.

Tomorrow will see a little bit of a setback with afternoon highs around 50, while Tuesday and Wednesday look to turn breezy and unseasonably warm with a blend of 60’s and low 70’s. The 50’s and 60’s should be in place for Thursday through Saturday.

Once more, Merry Christmas, everyone, and have a safe and enjoyable Sunday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris