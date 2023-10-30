Good morning, everyone!

It will be another below-seasonal day throughout the High Plains. Several eastern counties in the Texas Panhandle are under a Freeze Warning this morning until 11 a.m. CDT. Frost and freeze conditions are possible for those counties. These conditions could kill crops and sensitive vegetation. As we progress into the day, temperatures will slowly start to increase. By the noon hour, temperatures will finally start to surpass the freezing mark. Afternoon temperatures this Monday will moderate into the 40s throughout the High Plains. We are anticipating a surface high-pressure system to move into the region this afternoon. With surface high-pressure systems, we can expect quiet and settled weather with dry conditions. With the system over the area, wind direction will shift from the northwest to more southerly.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, temps will be frigid in the teens and 20s. A weak cold front is in the forecast for tomorrow morning. With this front, temperatures will not be affected on Tuesday. One more day until Halloween! Our forecasted highs on Halloween will linger in the upper 40s and low 50s throughout the area. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel