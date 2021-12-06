Chilly start to the day with cool temps in the afternoon

Good morning, folks!

A very chilly start the day as temps have fallen into the 20s this morning with wind chill values in the teens. This is all due to a front that moved through the area last night. Winds picked up behind it with some gusts up to 50 mph. Windy conditions will continue for today and throughout the workweek. Temps look to rebound with a warming trend into Wednesday.

We are keeping an eye on Friday and Saturday as there will be two front that will move in back to back. Temps will fall rather quickly, and a system will try to bring some moisture into our western counties. More details to come.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas