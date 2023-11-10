Hello everyone!

After starting out with a mostly clear sky and morning lows around the freezing mark of 32, this afternoon has recovered back into the 40’s and 50’s for many locations. A few low 60’s may be occurring across our north and eastern counties. Also, as another spoke of energy aloft moves overhead, a slight chance of a light wintry mix of rain and snow could be possible across our west and southwest counties this evening. Amarillo might get lucky and see a brief shower around town. All, or any precipitation should be ending from southwest to northeast later tonight.

Tomorrow (Veterans Day) looks like it will start out cloudy with lows in the 30’s, followed by sunshine and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60’s. Sunday should be decent with temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s, while Monday will be seasonal with highs in the low to mid 60’s. Tuesday and Wednesday look to warm into the 70’s. No additional rain or snow is expected over this weekend or early next week.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris