Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 20’s and 30’s across the Panhandle. Windy to breezy conditions with overcast skies. A crispy and chilly environment for West Texas. When we factor the cold temps and winds, wind chill values have fallen into the teens, especially the further north you go. Cloud cover and winds will decrease by this evening. Temps will be in the low 40’s this afternoon setting us 20 degrees below seasonal. The strong cold airmass is expected to continue to dominate the country. Brisk morning temps through the next few mornings. 40’s and 50’s by the weekend and into next week for our afternoon highs. Chance of mix precipitation next week but still lots of details to iron out. There is a chance of moisture on Monday and then on Wednesday. The Climate Prediction Center still has the 6–10-day outlook running with temps below seasonal across the region.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas