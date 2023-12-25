Good afternoon, everyone!

Unfortunately, we did not have a White Christmas, but we did have chilly and breezy conditions this Christmas Day. Temperatures for the afternoon reached the upper 30s and low 40s.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, we are tracking frigid temperatures for the High Plains. Morning temperatures will linger in the upper teens and 20s. We are anticipating more breezy weather for the next few days. Winds on Tuesday will be breezy sustained between 15-20 mph and in the northern counties winds could exceed 30 mph. Wind gusts have potential to reach up to 30-40 mph. Make sure to secure any outdoor furniture and holiday decor for the next few days. The tight pressure gradient over our region will move out of the area at the end of the workweek bringing back lighter winds. Dry weather will return to the forecast as we end this year. We are anticipating a ridge to move over the area bringing in the dry and fair weather for the end of the weak and into the New Year. As we start the New Year, temperatures will be near seasonal in the low to upper 50s. Have a very Merry Christmas!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel