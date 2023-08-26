Good evening, everyone!

What a great start for this morning! Temps were mild and some counties woke up to some light showers and sprinkles. We are expecting another round of evening thunderstorms, mainly for our northwestern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. We are not expecting severe weather this evening, but a general thunderstorm could have the potential to pulse strong. Sunday’s morning temps will be mild in the 60’s and low 70’s. Afternoon temps for tomorrow will be slightly cooler in the 80’s and low 90’s. The chance for rain will continue throughout the weekend into the start of the workweek. Enjoy the slightly cooler temps and chance for rain, while we have it. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel