Hello everyone!

Nice, normal August temperatures will continue for this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky, southeast winds of 5 to 15 mph, and highs in the upper 80’s. At the same time, a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across our central and western counties, including Eastern New Mexico. Severe weather is not expected, but if you are close to the storm environment, be aware of sudden downburst winds, lightning, and brief downpours.

Tomorrow looks to be mostly sunny and seasonable with a north wind of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s, while Wednesday should top out near 90. Thursday turns hotter with the mid 90’s, while Friday, September 1, could reach close to 100. And it looks like the early September heat will continue into the weekend with highs around the century mark each day. Regarding additional rain chances, as of this writing, no showers or thunderstorms are expected through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris