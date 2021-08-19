Chance for storms for the eastern Panhandle

Good morning, folks.

We are starting our Thursday morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the 60s and 70s. It is feeling very muggy out there as dewpoints have increased into the mid 60s to low 70s. We are also looking at breezy conditions that will continue throughout the day before winds relax some this afternoon. In the overnight hours we have seen a few storms move into the southeastern part of the viewing area moving northeast. There will be another chance for moisture this afternoon. How things are aligning right now it seems like eastern and southeastern parts of the Panhandle could see these isolated storms this evening.

For the next few days, we are tracking a front on Saturday. This will bring scattered chances of rain. Then another front is expected next Thursday. Temps look to stay on the seasonal side of things to a few degrees above our average temps.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas