Starting the morning with temps in the 70’s and 80’s. There is a front moving through the Panhandle that has become stationary but by the afternoon should continue to move through the region. This has allowed for some moisture to the north and northwest this morning. Temps this afternoon will be much cooler than what we saw on Tuesday. Lots of record temps across the viewing area yesterday with Borger reaching 111. For this afternoon temps will mostly be in the upper 90’s but a few 100’s not out of the question. More storms will develop out west this evening and move into the Texas Panhandle. Scattered t-storms forecasted for today and Thursday. There is a general chance for some t-storms from the SCP for some gusty winds being the main threat. Temps will continue to be the upper 90’s through the weekend. Stay cool.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas