Good Morning, everyone!

We are going to have a cool start this morning in the low 40’s with mostly cloudy skies. We can be seeing scattered rain showers in our area as soon as noon in our southern counties. The scattered rain showers are going to continue into the evening. We also see another chance for some precipitation on Friday evening in the southeastern counties of the Panhandle. The weekend will be warming up into the 60’s. We will keep checking on the chance of rain in our area and update regularly. Have a great Wednesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel