Good Morning, everyone!

We are expecting a seasonal day with our area temperatures. The highs for today will be ranging in the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Calm winds will be in our favor for only a few hours of this morning. We are anticipating breezy winds in our area around noon. For a big portion of the Texas Panhandle, there is a high wind watch that will go into effect from Tuesday morning to Tuesday afternoon. The NWS in Albuquerque has a high wind watch for counties in eastern New Mexico that will go in effect from tonight into tomorrow afternoon. We also have a 70-100% for some rain for most counties in the Panhandle during the evening and overnight hours. Rain accumulation is expected to be relatively light throughout our area. Lows for tomorrow morning will range from low 30’s to low 40’s. For the middle of the workweek, we are expecting a cool down and rain/snow mix for our area. We will keep updating regularly for that event. Have a great Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel