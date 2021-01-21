Up and down temperatures

Today will continue mild, but without the windy conditions like what we witnessed from yesterday. The winds today will be variable at 5 to 15 mph, with temperatures warming back into the 50’s and low 60’s this afternoon. Plus, there still is a low-end chance for a few rain showers across our southern counties by this evening. Unfortunately, the majority of the rain looks to stay south of the Texas Panhandle. Precipitation might continue into the predawn hours of tomorrow, before moving east away from of the area. Tomorrow’s weather will be cool with a partly sunny sky, and afternoon temperatures in the 40’s. The milder, windy 50’s and 60’s look to return over the weekend, along with another slight chance of rain by Sunday night into Monday morning, across our far eastern counties.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris