Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits and teens. There is a Wind Chill Advisory in effect for the northern and central parts of the Panhandle through the morning hours. Wind chill values have already fallen to -15 for some. Brutal temps will continue through the rest of the day with highs only in the 20’s and 30’s. Additionally, there is a Winter Weather Advisory to the southeast as mix precipitation could be present. Any small amount of ice accumulation will create slick roads. Allow for some extra time and be vigilant. More moisture returns for Tuesday through Thursday morning. As of this morning, the areas favored for mix precipitation will be to the south and southeast. One a positive note, a warming trend through the workweek as temps will return to the upper 50’s and 60’s by Friday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas