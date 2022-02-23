Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits this morning. Wind chill values have fallen well below zero with some of us at -17 to start the day. A Wind Chill Advisory in effect until 11 a.m. for those brutal temps. There is also a Winter Weather Advisory to the SE for the possibility of snow and sleet until 9 a.m. Temps for today will remain below seasonal with highs in the 20s but the feel like temps remaining in the low teens. Flurries overnight favoring NE parts of the Panhandle and clearing out by the morning on Thursday.

Below seasonal temps throughout the workweek with warmer temps by Sunday.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas