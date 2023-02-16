Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the single digits and teens. Clear skies have dominated the area with breezy conditions. There is a Wind Chill Advisory to the northwest for the possibility of wind chill values falling between -5 to -15. Brutal temps are in the forecast for today as 30’s will be the highs for today. Temps will be around 25 degrees below seasonal. Wind gusts could increase up to 40 mph. Warmer temps for Friday but we still have to worry about Friday morning temps since they will be in the single digits and teens once again. By the afternoon, seasonal temps will take over. Over the weekend temps will rise into the 60’s and 70’s. The downside for us is that we still have breezy to windy conditions across the Panhandle for the next seven days.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas