Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with dropping temps. We say highs for today around midnight. Currently seeing temps falling below zero. There are multiple alerts across the viewing area. A Wind Chill Advisory and Warning due to wind chill values falling into in the 30’s and 20’s across the Panhandle. A Wind Advisory for those gusts ranging between 30 to 55 mph. Additionally, there is some low visibility from Amarillo to the east. Folks are encouraged to stay indoors as brutal conditions will continue through Satuday. There is some blowing snow and flurries possible. All this due to that artic front that rushed through the area. Expect highs for Saturday to be in the teen. Highs for Saturday will be in the 30’s with some areas still staying below freezing. For Christmas however, temps will return to the 50’s. Warmer temps on the way for next week!

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas