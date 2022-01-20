Brisk start with a cold afternoon

Good morning, folks!

Starting this morning with brisk temp and snow on the ground. Not much accumulation as anticipated but a few slick spots are not out of the question this morning. Therefore, give yourself some extra time this morning for your commute. Temps outside have fallen into the teens with wind chill values in the low single digits. By this afternoon temps will remain cold and around the freezing mark. The positive note for today is that we will have nice winds.

Friday morning looks to be another cold one with temps again in the teen, but warmer temps. 40s look to continue into the weekend with temps back to above seasonal as we start the next workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas