Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with a few freeze warnings. Temps to the northwest are expected to fall into the upper 20’s. Currently sitting in the 30’s for most of the viewing area. We had some decent rainfall observations for the past 24 hours across the area. The highest amounts fell across the interstate with McLean shy from two inches. Temps this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday but will be below seasonal. Conditions will be sunny with light winds. Temps look to remain below seasonal for the next seven days with another disturbance by Thursday and Friday. Thunderstorms expected Thursday afternoon with a marginal risk for our eastern counties. Storms can be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Showers will take over Friday for the morning hours. More details to come.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas