Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens and 20s across the High Plains. Wind chill values as low as -9 for Tucumcari, NM. Bundle up! We are tracking our low-pressure system that brought us snow moving to the SE of the country. We had reports as high as 13.5″ for Clayton, NM. As of this morning the Blizzard and High Wind Warning has expired but some areas could still see some concern with blowing snow. Travel with caution.

By this afternoon temps will be in the 30s and 40s with sunny skies. Winds will remain breezy with will diminish some by tonight. More cold front is expected to move in by the end of the week, this will bring us wind chill values overnight into the single digits from Friday morning through the weekend. Watching Thursday night through Friday morning for snow showers. Arctic air by Monday with temps only in the 20s for our highs. Stay tuned!

