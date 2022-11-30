Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the teens across most of the Panhandle. We do have light winds this morning but when we factor those in with the frigid temps, we are seeing wind chill values at -1 for our friends in Dalhart. Grab that jacket this morning as you make your way out the door as you will need it throughout the day. Temps for today will increase into the 40’s with occasionally breezy conditions.

A warmup is on the way for the end of the workweek as 60’s and 70’s return to the viewing area. A secondary front is expected for Saturday morning. That will drop our temps once again into the 40’s. There will be a lift in the atmosphere that will give us a slim chance for some moisture for part of the area. Still need to iron out some details for this event. Note that for the next seven days, we are forecasting windy to breezy conditions as well.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas