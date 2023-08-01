Good evening, everyone!

We had another hot day for the High Plains. We could expect a possible isolated thunderstorm for our northwestern counties. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk. No severe weather is expected, but some thunderstorms could pulse strong to severe. We are expected to wake up with mild temps in the upper 60’s and 70’s. Wednesday’s afternoon temps will be hot in the 90’s and triple digits. Breezy winds are expected tomorrow afternoon. A slight cooldown in the upper 80’s and low 90’s is expected during the end of the week. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel