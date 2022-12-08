Good Morning, everyone!

We are looking at a pleasant and breezy day ahead. The temps in our area are going to be in the low 60’s for this afternoon. We will be seeing breezy conditions, as well. We have another chance of precipitation tomorrow evening in our southeastern counties in the Panhandle. We can expect scattered light rain showers from that event. For this weekend, the temperatures in our area are going to be hitting the 60’s. In the middle of the next week, we are going to see a decline in temperature for Wednesday due to a cold front coming in Tuesday night. Have a great Thursday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel