Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s across most of the Panhandle. Winds are on the breezy side behind a cold front that is still currently pushing through the region. Winds will decrease by the noon hour, leaving us with some enjoyable conditions by the afternoon. Forecasting some seasonal temps this evening in the 70’s. Quiet conditions look to persist through the end of the workweek with a change in weather patterns by the weekend. Another front forecasted by the weekend will bring us cooler airmass and some showers to the area. We will see a huge drop-off from the 80’s on Friday to the 50’s for some on Sunday.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas