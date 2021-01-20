Breezy Conditions for Your Wednesday

We had a cold start in the Panhandle. Today we can expect increasing Southwest winds. Skies will be clear by early afternoon with gusts up to 30-35 mph. For the most part, we will have breezy conditions today with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across the region.

Tomorrow we’ll have lows in the 30s with slight chances of precipitation for our Southeastern counties. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s and winds will be calm to moderate.

As we take a look into Friday, we’ll have mostly sunny conditions with Northeaster winds that will become Southeastern winds during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.